Myanmar junta says Suu Kyi broke secrets law

Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused of breaking a colonial-era official secrets law, her lawyer said, as Britain ramped up sanctions against the junta and the UN Security Council condemned the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

The newly unveiled charge came amid growing international outrage over the February 1 coup and the military’s subsequent clampdown on protesters that has left at least 535 people dead.

After two days of back-and-forth negotiations with China, Russia and the rest of the Security Council, members on Thursday unanimously “expressed deep concern at the rapidly deteriorating situation” in Myanmar.