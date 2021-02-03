‘Myanmar military frees 400 people detained in coup’

The Myanmar military has released about 400 people, including National League for Democracy’s (NLD) lawmakers, and has ordered them to go home. The lawmakers from the party said this on Wednesday.

Senior officials of the NLD, including party leader Aung San Suu Kyi, apparently remain under house arrest following Monday's military coup.

When the military seized power, many NLD lawmakers were in the capital Naypyitaw ahead of a new session of the 664-seat bicameral parliament that was to convene later in the day. The NLD won 396 seats in a November general election.

The military said late Tuesday that it has established a "State Administration Council" headed by its commander in chief, which will serve as the nation's highest decision-making body during a one-year state of emergency imposed after the coup.

With coup leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing serving as its chairman, the 11-member council is tasked with launching a new election commission and other undertakings.