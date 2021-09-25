Myanmar not to address at UN, Afghanistan will

No representative from Myanmar is scheduled to address the annual high-level UN General Assembly, a UN spokesman said on Friday, amid rival claims for the country’s UN seat in New York after a military coup ousted the elected government.

Competing claims have also been made on Afghanistan’s UN seat after the Taliban seized power last month. The ambassador for the ousted government is set to give his speech on Monday.

“At this point, Myanmar is not speaking,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.