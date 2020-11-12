Myanmar opposition rejects ‘unfair’ election, demands new vote

Myanmar’s military-aligned opposition party on Wednesday rejected the results of this week’s election as “unfair” and called for a fresh vote -- a demand immediately rebuffed by the election authorities.

Official results are still trickling in, but Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling party has already declared a landslide victory based on its own tallies from across the country.

The polls are only the second since the country emerged from outright junta rule in 2011.

Observers said voting went smoothly on Sunday but criticised the lack of transparency, widespread disenfranchisement and coronavirus restrictions they said benefited Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD).