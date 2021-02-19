Asia

Military Coup

Myanmar protester shot in head last week dies: Hospital

AFP
Yangon
A 20-year-old woman who was shot in the head last week during an anti-coup protest in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw has died, according to the hospital treating her.

Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who had participated in a massive protest on 9 February against the coup, is the first official death from the anti-coup movement since the military seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi.

The demonstration in Naypyidaw turned violent when security forces fired rubber bullets on protesters, but doctors at the hospital later told AFP that at least two people had been critically wounded by live rounds.

On Friday, a hospital official confirmed her death at 11:00am, and said her body will be examined by a board at 3 pm as "this is a case of injustice".

"We will keep the (cause of death on) record and send a copy to the respective authorities. We will look for justice and move forward," said the doctor.

He added that the hospital staff has faced immense pressure since Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing has been in their intensive care unit.

"Some have left the hospital already because of pressure," he said.

Military spokesman-turned-deputy information minster Zaw Min Tun confirmed this week that she had been shot, and said authorities will continue to investigate the case.

Since she was shot, Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing has become a symbol of resistance for protesters, who have wielded massive banners portraying her likeness during demonstrations calling for justice.

