Myanmar protesters hit streets at dawn as Mandalay reels from eight deaths

Anti-coup protesters marched against the military junta at a pre-dawn rally in Myanmar’s second largest city on Monday, a day after eight demonstrators were killed.

Myanmar has been convulsed by demonstrations against a coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi last month, with the junta ordering a brutal crackdown in response.

More than 2,600 people have been arrested and 250 killed, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a local monitoring group which warns fatalities could be even higher.

Scores of people including teachers marched through the streets of Mandalay, some carrying placards calling for UN intervention in the crisis.