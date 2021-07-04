Myanmar protesters mark coup leader’s birthday with mock funerals

Protesters in coup-hit Myanmar marked the birthday of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing Saturday by burning his portrait and staging mock funerals.

The nation has experienced mass protests and a brutal military response since the 1 February coup which ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Almost 890 civilians have died in a crackdown by the State Administration Council -- as the junta calls itself -- and almost 6,500 have been arrested, according to a local monitoring group.

On Saturday, anti-coup demonstrators posted pictures on social media of a traditional noodle soup dish called mohinga, which is often served at funerals in Myanmar.