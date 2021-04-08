Myanmar regime 'seizes' embassy in London

Myanmar’s ambassador to Britain accused a Yangon military-linked figure of occupying the embassy Wednesday and barring him access, in an extraordinary diplomatic stand-off a month after the envoy called for the junta to release ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Protesters gathered outside the building in London’s Mayfair neighbourhood with the ambassador, Kyaw Zwar Minn, as reports emerged he had been locked out. When asked who was inside, he replied: “defence attache, they occupy my embassy.”

The ambassador told AFP that he would stay outside the embassy “all night”, explaining “this is my building”.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army deposed civilian leader Suu Kyi on 1 February, with nearly 600 people killed in a crackdown on anti-coup protests that has ignited international outrage and pleas for restraint.

The junta recalled the ambassador last month after he issued a statement urging them to release Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

“Diplomacy is the only response and answer to the current impasse,” Kyaw Zwar Minn said in the statement that was tweeted by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.