Junta promises to hold elections, but provides no date

Troops killed four more people in demonstrations on Friday, taking the number of deaths to 328 in the crackdown that has followed the coup against Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on 1 Feb.

A broadcast on the state television on Friday evening said: "You should learn from the tragedy of earlier ugly deaths that you can be in danger of getting shot to the head and back".

The warning did not specifically say that security forces had been given shoot-to-kill orders, and the junta has previously tried to suggest that some fatal shootings have come from within the crowds of protesters.

But it indicated that the military was determined to prevent any disruptions around Armed Forces Day, which commemorates the start of the military's resistance to Japanese occupation in 1945.

Min Aung Hlaing said the army had to seize power because of "unlawful acts" by Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy, adding that some party leaders had been found guilty of corruption and legal action was being taken against them.

In a week that saw international pressure on the junta ramped up with new U.S. and European sanctions, Russia's deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin attended the parade. On Friday, he met senior junta leaders and offered support for the military.

"Russia in a true friend," Min Aung Hlaing said. There were no signs of other diplomats at an event that is usually attended by scores of officials from other nations.