Myanmar forces disperse rallies with 3 reported dead in anti-coup crackdown

Myanmar security forces violently dispersed anti-coup rallies around the country on Sunday, with reports of at least three protesters killed in the crackdown.

The junta has ratcheted up its use of force over the weekend against the massive street movement demanding it yield power and release ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Police and soldiers had already fired rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannon on demonstrations in recent weeks in an effort to bring the civil disobedience campaign to heel, with live rounds used in some isolated cases.

Large numbers were again mobilised on Sunday morning to scatter building crowds in several parts of the country that had gathered in response to online calls for protesters to once again flood the streets.

Three men were killed and at least 20 others injured when security forces moved on a rally in the southern coastal hub of Dawei, according to a volunteer medic and local media reports.

Pyae Zaw Hein, a rescue worker, told AFP the trio had been “shot dead with live rounds”, while the injured had been hit by rubber bullets.

“There could be many more casualties as well because more wounded people keep coming in,” he added.