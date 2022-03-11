N Korea satellite tech also useful for manoeuvrable nuclear warheads

North Korea’s latest launches appear aimed at developing and testing technology that can be used both for spy satellites and in a massive intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of launching multiple nuclear warheads, analysts said.

North Korea deployed a new ICBM system in 27 February and 5 March test-firings, US and South Korean officials said on Friday, in what could be a prelude to the nuclear-armed country’s first full ICBM test since 2017, potentially disguised as a space launch.

The giant, long-range missile system, known as the Hwasong-17, was first unveiled at an October 2020 military parade in Pyongyang and reappeared at a defence exhibition in October 2021, according to US and South Korean officials.

The large size of the Hwasong-17 suggests North Korea may be looking to tip it with multiple nuclear warheads in “multiple independently-targetable re-entry vehicles” (MIRV), analysts said.

In such a system, the main rocket booster pushes a “bus” carrying multiple re-entry vehicles and sometimes decoys to confuse missile defence systems, into a suborbital ballistic flight path.