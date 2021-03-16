N Korean leader's sister warns US ahead of Biden envoys' Asia trip

The sister of North Korean leader, Kim Yo Jong, criticised ongoing military drills in South Korea and warned the new US administration against "causing a stink" if it wants peace, state news reported on Tuesday.

The statement comes a day before America's top diplomat and defence chief are due to arrive in Seoul for their first talks with South Korean counterparts.

"We take this opportunity to warn the new US administration trying hard to give off powder smell in our land," Kim said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA. "If it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are travelling in Asia this week for foreign policy and security talks with allies in Japan and South Korea, among other stops.

The timing of Kim's comments seems designed to ensure that North Korea will be at the top of Blinken and Austin's agenda when they land in Seoul, said Ramon Pacheco Pardo, a Korea expert at King's College London.

"Until now, the discussion was focusing on The Quad, dealing with China and the North Korea policy review," he said. "Now Kim's statement will be central to discussions."