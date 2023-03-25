Little room for maneuver as US-China ties slide further

President Joe Biden said last month after a US fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that he planned to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping about the episode and clear the air between the rival superpowers.

Five weeks later, the call still hasn't happened.

Instead, after two months of diplomatic sniping and Xi's trip this week to Moscow where he and Russian President Vladimir Putin jointly denounced the United States, US-China relations have slid to what some say is the worst since the countries normalized ties in the 1970s.

Further complicating matters are stopovers in the United States next week and in early April by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, who according to sources familiar with the planning may meet Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a "transit" stop in California on her way back from Latin America.

"This is not a good moment for American diplomacy," said William Kirby, a professor of Chinese studies at Harvard University. "The last time China and Russia were this close was 1957, when Mao Zedong declared in Moscow, 'The East Wind will prevail over the West Wind.'"