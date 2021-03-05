‘National shame’ for armed forces to use weapons against own people: Singapore

Singapore’s foreign minister said on Friday it was a “national shame” for the armed forces of a country to use weapons against their own people as he called on Myanmar’s military rulers to seek a peaceful solution to the unrest in the country.

“It is the height of national shame for the armed forces of any country to turn its arms against its own people,” said Vivian Balakrishnan, repeating that Singapore was appalled by the violence against civilians in the country.

The United Nations has said at least 54 people have been killed since the 1 February coup. More than 1,700 people had been arrested, including 29 journalists.

Balakrishnan and his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had held talks with a representative of the junta earlier this week.