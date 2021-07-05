Nepal crisis: Discussion on overcoming current situation

Coming to the topic of bilateral and multilateral relations, the moderator asked Dhawal Shamsher Rana, “Since Nepal is a landlocked country, how regional and border multilateralism worked for them in terms of Covid-19 vaccination?”

“Everything collapsed actually”, Dhawal Shamsher Rana answered. “India decided to stop the supply of vaccines after giving us our first doses. Then suddenly, there is hunger among our people for the second dose of vaccine. We bought a certain amount from China and we are going to buy from them again. However, we all know there is a shortage in vaccine supply, and all the politics that goes around with it. At first, there was no mask supply in the world, then oxygen and now vaccines. Our people are waiting for the vaccine and our government has failed to deliver it to them. As of now, we are not getting any help from China, nor India.”

Moderator Bhishal Bhakal wanted to know Gagan Thapa’s opinion.

Gagan Thapa mentioned that at this point they are “not proud” to be in between India and China since they are not being able to supply the vaccines. He strongly pointed out that Nepal is in dire need of the vaccines. “We are getting promises from our friends, which is good and comforting but in this current crisis we don’t need anything but vaccines. Speaking about the regional structures SAARC and BIMSTEC, they are not to be trusted since they could not even help us in times of normal crisis. There are no strong regional structures, of which we can expect help from South Asia region as a whole. So we have to rely on help from our neighbors.”

Indicating the situation of the regional structures, Bhishal Bhakal asked Suhasini Haider how Nepal could pitch in its voice to get help for this current crisis.

“Last year in March, India chaired the SAARC committee. India began the idea of discussing Covid-19 situation in South Asia by SAARC format. Nevertheless, after that we did not do our homework. And I’m not just blaming India for this,” said Suhasini Haider. She also added, “The truth is India thrives itself for being the biggest vaccine manufacturer in the world, but because of miscalculations, there were errors. To be honest, even countries across south Asia did not make any proper plans. Instead of delivering vaccines to 95 countries around the world because of political alliances and everything, if we delivered it only amongst ourselves in South Asia then the situation would’ve been much better.”

The seminar agreed that regional leaders of South Asia must come upon a solution to save Nepal from the crisis that they are facing and ensure that they get proper support from their neighboring countries, especially India and China.