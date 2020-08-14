Nepal mountain village landslides kill 16

Landslides triggered by heavy rain swept away dozens of houses and killed at least 16 people in mountainous villages of Nepal on Friday and many people were missing, a home ministry official said.

Nepal suffers flash floods and landslides during the June-September rainy season, resulting in loss of life and property every year.

A massive landslide swept away dozens of houses, killing at least 10 people, early on Friday in Sindhupalshowk, near the capital Kathmandu, ministry official Murari Wasti said.

He said 28 people were missing.