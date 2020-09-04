Nepal reports record high single-day COVID-19 cases

Nepal has reported 1,228 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike as the pandemic was raging in the Himalayan country.

With the new cases, the national infection tally reached 42,877, according to the Ministry of Health and Population, reports Xinhua news agency.

The active cases stood at 18,413.

“A total of 1,228 cases were identified in the last 24 hours,” Jageshwor Gautam, spokesman at the Ministry, said at a press meet on Thursday.

The previous single-day high was on 30 August with 1,221 new cases.

Although Nepal had been witnessing sharp decline in COVID-19 cases since 3 July, the cases started to surge once again after the government ended the lockdown on 22 July, allowing almost all economic and social activities to resume.