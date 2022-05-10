New South Korean president Yoon takes oath, briefs on North Korea

South Korea's new president, Yoon Suk-Yeol, said on Tuesday that North Korea's weapons programmemes pose a threat but that he is ready to provide an "audacious" economic plan if the North is committed to denuclearisation.

Yoon gave the remarks in his inauguration speech after being sworn in at a ceremony in front of parliament in Seoul. He won a tight election in March as the standard bearer of the main conservative People Power Party, less than a year after entering politics following a 26-year career as a prosecutor. Read full story

Yoon, 61, will face two major problems as he takes office: a belligerent North Korea testing new weapons and inflation threatening to undermine an economic recovery from two years of Covid-19 gloom.

He has signalled a tougher line on North Korea, warning of a preemptive strike if there is a sign of an imminent attack and vowing to strengthen the South's deterrent capability. But his speech was seen asfocused more on his willingness to reopen stalled denuclearisation talks with Pyongyang.