Japan says past aerial objects likely Chinese spy balloons

A fresh analysis of unidentified aerial objects that flew over Japan's airspace in recent years "strongly" suggests they were Chinese spy balloons, according to Tokyo's defence ministry.

"After further analysis of specific balloon-shaped flying objects previously identified in Japanese airspace, including those in November 2019, June 2020 and September 2021, we have concluded that the balloons are strongly presumed to be unmanned reconnaissance balloons flown by China," the ministry said in a statement late Tuesday.

It said it had "strongly demanded China's government confirm the facts" of the incident and "that such a situation not occur again in the future".