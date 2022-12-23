N Korea fires missile amid tension over Russia arms aid

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Friday, the South Korean military said, the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests this year.

Coming only days after two other missiles were launched and just after allegations were made on Thursday the country is shipping munitions to Russian forces in Ukraine, the incident shows that North Korea does not intend to stop the provocative actions its neighbours say are destabilising regional security.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the missiles flew 350 km (217.5 miles) and 250 km, respectively, after being fired at around 16:30 pm (0730 GMT) from the Sunan area of the North Korean capital Pyongyang. Japan's coast guard also reported a suspected ballistic missile launch.