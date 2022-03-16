North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile' but launch fails

North Korea fired an "unidentified projectile" Wednesday but the launch appears to have immediately failed, Seoul said, after the US said it was ramping up missile defences in response to a record-breaking string of tests.

The failed launch would have been Pyongyang's tenth weapons test so far this year, following seven missile tests and two of what North Korea said were a "reconnaissance satellite".

South Korea and the US said last week those tests were actually of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system that has never been launched before -- dubbed a "monster missile" by analysts.

"North Korea fired an unknown projectile from the Sunan area around 09:30 today, but it is presumed that it failed immediately after launch," Seoul's joint chiefs of staff said in a statement.