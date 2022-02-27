North Korea launches suspected ballistic missile

North Korea has fired an “unidentified projectile”, South Korea’s military said early Sunday, what would be Pyongyang’s eighth launch this year after a month of relative calm on the peninsula during the Beijing Olympics.

Pyongyang carried out a record-breaking blitz of weapons tests last month, including of its most powerful missile since 2017, when leader Kim Jong Un baited then-US president Donald Trump with a spate of provocative launches.

High-profile negotiations between Trump and Kim followed, but collapsed in 2019.