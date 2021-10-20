North Korea tested new ‘submarine-launched ballistic missile’

It came after Pyongyang in recent weeks tested a long-range cruise missile, a train-launched weapon and what it said was a hypersonic warhead, sparking global concern.

“We’ve seen so far five missile launches from North Korea in the past couple of months,” said Soo Kim of the RAND Corporation.

“And each test showed something ‘different’ in the way of Pyongyang’s missile capabilities. So the regime is adding more provocation tools, which isn’t exactly good news to the US, South Korea, and Japan.

“Kim wants attention, of course,” she told AFP.

The North—which invaded its neighbour in 1950 -- is banned from developing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles under Security Council resolutions, and is subject to multiple sets of sanctions as a result.

It says it needs its arsenal to defend against possible US invasion.

The White House said the test underscored the “urgent” need for dialogue with Pyongyang, with spokeswoman Jen Psaki telling a press briefing: “Our offer remains to meet anywhere, anytime, without preconditions.”

At the same time, South Korean President Moon Jae-in is pressing for a formal declaration that the Korean War is over—hostilities ceased in 1953 with an armistice rather than a peace treaty—before his term ends next year.