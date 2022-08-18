Ready 24 hours a day - Taiwan showcases anti-aircraft mettle

Taiwan's air force showcased its anti-aircraft capabilities on Thursday, saying they were ready for action 24 hours a day as the democratically governed island faces sustained pressure from Chinese military drills.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out exercises around the island after a visit this month by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was followed by five US lawmakers on Sunday and Monday.

Pelosi's visit infuriated China, which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time, and sent warships and fighter jets close to Taiwan.