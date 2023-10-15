China says Israel acting 'beyond scope of self-defence'

Israel's actions in Gaza have gone "beyond the scope of self-defence" and the Israeli government must "cease its collective punishment of the people of Gaza", China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in remarks published Sunday.

Wang's remarks, made on a call to his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday, came as Israel appeared poised for a ground offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza.

"Israel's actions have gone beyond the scope of self-defense," Wang said according to a foreign ministry readout.

"It should listen earnestly to the calls of the international community and the UN secretary general, and cease its collective punishment of the people of Gaza," he added in the strongest stance China has expressed so far on the conflict.

