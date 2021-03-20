Over 1000 Myanmar refugees seeking shelter in India

More than 1,000 people fleeing violence in Myanmar have crossed into neighbouring India’s Mizoram state since late February, an Indian lawmaker told Reuters on Friday.

With that number likely to rise further, authorities in the small northeastern state are pushing federal authorities to help build designated refugee camps near the border, the member of parliament from Mizoram, K. Vanlalvena, said.

“Otherwise, all the refugees will be scattered everywhere in India,” he said.

The influx into India began in late February, weeks after Myanmar’s military staged a coup, triggering a wave of protests as people demand a return to the civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.