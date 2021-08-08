Over 200 Talibans killed in airstrikes in Afghanistan

The Taliban on Sunday faced heavy casualties when Air Forces targeted their gatherings and hideouts in the city of Shebergan, killing 200 members of the terrorist outfit, according to Afghan defence ministry official.

"More than 200 terrorist Taliban were killed in Shebergan city after Air Forces targeted their gathering and hideouts today evening. A large number of their weapons and ammunition and more than 100s of their vehicles were destroyed as a result of the airstrikes," tweeted Fawad Aman, an Afghan defence ministry official. The Taliban gathering was targeted by a B-52 bomber in Shebergan city of Jawzjan province today evening at 6:30 pm.