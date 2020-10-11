Pakistan cleric killed in apparent sectarian attack

Khan held a doctorate in religious studies, received training in his father's seminary and had taught in Malaysia.



Police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the cleric and his driver were both killed in the attack Saturday evening, which took place in the middle class neighborhood of Shah Faisal Colony.



Police said that when the cleric's vehicle stopped in front of a busy shopping area, gunmen opened fire targeting the driver before firing three bullets that struck Khan's head, neck and chest. The three attackers then fled on the back of a shared motorcycle.





