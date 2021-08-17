Pakistan discussed with Talibans over Tehreek-e-Taliban

Pakistan's interior minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Tuesday that the country has taken the Afghan Taliban on board over the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) issue, hoping that the Afghan soil will not be used against Islamabad.

Rasheed was responding on Geo Pakistan to reports of the release of key TTP commanders from jails in Afghanistan, as the Taliban took over the country.

Maulana Faqir Mohammad, the former deputy chief of the TTP, was also released as the Taliban after Kabul's fall on Sunday.

"The outlawed TTP and Daesh (Islamic State) militants are present in the mountainous ranges of Nooristan and Nighar," he said.