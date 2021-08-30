'Pakistan gave birth to Taliban to counter India'

Pakistan had birthed Taliban in an attempt to counter India, a former Afghan envoy has said citing former Pakistan president General Pervez Musharraf.

Mahmoud Saikal, former deputy foreign minister of Afghanistan and ambassador to the UN and Australia on Saturday tweeted, “According to @P Musharraf, Pakistan gave birth to the Taliban to counter Indian action against it. @ImranKhanPTI believes the Taliban have broken the shackles of slavery. @SMQureshiPTI and @YusufMoeed are currently busy lobbying the world to engage with the Taliban.”