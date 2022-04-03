Pakistan PM faces dismissal as parliament sits for no-confidence vote

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan looked likely to be booted out of office later Sunday as parliament gathered to vote on a no-confidence motion following weeks of political turmoil.

No premier of Pakistan has ever completed a full term, and Khan faces the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and bungling foreign policy.

Sunday’s newspapers splashed foreboding headlines for Khan’s political fate, with the country’s biggest English-language daily The News calling it a “Final countdown”.