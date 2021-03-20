Asia

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests Covid-19 positive

AFP
Islamabad
Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan
Pakistani prime minister Imran KhanReuters

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said Saturday, just two days after he was vaccinated against the disease.

"At this point, the prime minister's office can only confirm that the honourable prime minister has tested positive for Covid-19 and has self-isolated, we will release more details in due course," his office said.

The 68-year-old Khan received a shot of the Chinese-produced Sinopharm vaccine on Thursday, as the country battles a third wave of the virus.

