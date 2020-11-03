Pakistan PM Imran to announce Gilgit Baltistan as its province, much to India’s ire

As Pakistan is heading towards making the official announcement of declaring Gilgit Baltistan (GB) as its fifth province, heated exchange of statements has flared up between New Delhi and Islamabad.

In a latest, Pakistan has “categorically rejected” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ statement regarding Gilgit Baltistan, stating that New Delhi has no locus standi whatsoever on the issue.

In a press release, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said: “India has no locus standi whatsoever on the issue -- legal, moral or historical.