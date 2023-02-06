Turkey quake: international support and offers of aid

Dozens of governments and international organisations have responded with offers of support after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that 45 countries had offered help with search and rescue efforts.

Below is a list of some of those announcements of support:

Germany

Interior minister Nancy Faeser said Germany’s federal civil protection agency could provide camps with emergency shelters and water treatment units and that it was already preparing relief supplies with emergency generators, tents and blankets, in coordination with the Turkish authorities.