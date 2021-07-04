Philippine military plane carrying 85 people crashes

A military plane carrying at least 85 people “missed the runway” and crashed in the restive southern Philippines on Sunday, the armed forces chief said.

So far 40 people have been rescued from the burning wreckage of the C-130 transport aircraft, which was trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province when the incident happened at 11:30 am local time (0330 GMT), said Ggneral Cirilito Sobejana.

“While transporting our troops from Cagayan de Oro (on the southern island of Mindanao), it missed the runway, trying to regain power but it didn’t make it,” Sobejana told local media, describing the accident as “very unfortunate”.