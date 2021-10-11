Philippines govt defends press freedom after critic wins Nobel Peace Prize

A top aide to Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte said Monday the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to journalist and government critic Maria Ressa was proof that “press freedom is alive” in the country.

Ressa, co-founder of news website Rappler, and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov were awarded the prize on Friday for their efforts to “safeguard freedom of expression”.

Since Duterte took power in 2016, Ressa and Rappler have faced a series of criminal charges and investigations in what media advocates describe as state harassment over their reporting, including on the government’s deadly drug war.

Duterte has called Rappler a “fake news outlet”, and Ressa has been the target of abusive messages online.