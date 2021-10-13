Putin says Nobel no 'shield' for newspaper editor

The recognition for Muratov came as dozens of Russian journalists and a number of leading independent outlets have this year been hit with the "foreign agent" designation.

A term with Soviet-era undertones, the status forces individuals or organisations to disclose sources of funding and label all their publications, including social media posts, with a tag or face fines.

"If he does not violate Russian law, and if he does not give a reason to be declared a foreign agent, then he will not be," Putin said at a forum in Moscow.