Taiwan expects greater China pressure after Xi cements power: FM

Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to take control of the island, by force if necessary.

It has spent decades encouraging Taiwan’s diplomatic allies to break ties in favour of China.

“It is conceivable that our diplomatic situation will become grimmer,” Taiwan’s top diplomat Joseph Wu said Wednesday.

He anticipated China would step up pressure on the 14 countries that still maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan as a way for Chinese officials to “show loyalty” to Xi.

“We have seen some warning intelligence... We hope our diplomatic relations will not be influenced by China,” Wu said at a parliamentary session.

“All of our embassies and missions are on tight vigilance now... We will verify the intelligence and take advantageous measures to consolidate diplomatic relations.”