Rahul Gandhi slams National Monetisation Pipeline, alleges Centre putting 'India on Sale'

Addressing a press conference, he said, "What this country has built over the last 70 years, is being given away. There is an excuse they have come up with that we are leasing these. The government clearly mishandled the economy and doesn't know what to do."
"The BJP and PM Modi say nothing happened in the last 70 years. But yesterday, the finance minister decided to sell the assets that have been built over the last 70 years. They (the government) have basically destroyed what the UPA built and now as a last resort, they are selling everything that we had helped create. To me, this is a huge tragedy," he said.
His remarks came after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched the NMP that includes the Centre's four-year plan to monetise its brownfield infrastructure assets.
The government has planned a 6 trillion Indian Rupee (Rs 6 lakh crore) pipeline of assets that can be monetised which includes a range of assets put on the block for private sector participation, over a four-year period, from financial year 2022 to financial year 2025.