Rahul Gandhi slams National Monetisation Pipeline, alleges Centre putting 'India on Sale'

Lashing out at the Centre over the proposed National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Central government of "putting India on sale".

"The very first thing they sold was respect and now #IndiaOnSale," tweeted the Congress leader on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Wayanad MP termed the Centre's NMP as a "huge tragedy" saying that the prime minister Narendra Modi government had mishandled the economy and the move was aimed at creating monopolies in certain sectors.