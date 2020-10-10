Rajapaksa draws Sri Lanka closer to China after summit

China and Sri Lanka plan to restart discussions on a free trade agreement, Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Friday, following a high-level meeting between the two countries.

Seen as close to Beijing, Rajapaksa has appointed several members of his family to top cabinet positions since his party won a commanding majority in August’s parliamentary elections - including his brother Mahinda, who previously also served as president.

Negotiations on a free trade agreement were last held in 2017.