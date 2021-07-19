Rajapaksa to seek second term as Sri Lanka crisis deepens

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced Monday he would stand for a second term, reversing a promise to only stay for five years, media reports said.

The 72-year-old nationalist leader told top media executives he needed more time to fix Sri Lanka's worsening economic crisis, reports said.

During his triumphant 2019 election campaign, Rajapaksa said he would be a one-term president.

He reaffirmed in March last year that one five-year term was sufficient to implement his ambitious manifesto, triggering a succession struggle within the powerful Rajapaksa family that dominates the government.