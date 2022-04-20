Ramos-Horta wins East Timor presidential election: Officials

The election could trigger a period of uncertainty, as Ramos-Horta has previously indicated he might dissolve the parliament if he won the election.
Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa called Ramos-Horta on Wednesday to convey "the warmest congratulations on the election as president of the Republic of Timor-Leste", according to a press release from the presidency.
Nearly 860,000 people in the tiny nation of 1.3 million were eligible to vote, and more than 75 per cent of voters turned up to cast their ballots in the second round.
Re-match
This week's vote was a rematch of the 2007 presidential poll that also saw Ramos-Horta win handily, with 69 per cent of the votes.
Ramos-Horta said he came out of retirement to run once more because he believed the outgoing president had violated the constitution.
Ramos-Horta was dominant in the election's 19 March first round, winning 46 percent of votes versus Guterres' 22 per cent, but failed to secure the needed majority.
The Nobel laureate benefited from the backing of Xanana Gusmao, the country's first president and current leader of the National Congress of the Reconstruction of Timor-Leste (CNRT), often a kingmaker in East Timor.
Ramos-Horta was awarded a Nobel prize for peace in 1996 for his efforts in facilitating conflict resolution in the country. In 2008, he survived an assassination attempt.
The new president faces the daunting task of lifting the country out of poverty.
East Timor is still reeling from the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the World Bank has said that 42 per cent of the population lives below the poverty line.