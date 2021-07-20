Rockets land near Afghan presidential palace, Taliban deny responsibility

Rockets hit the Afghan capital on Tuesday, landing near the presidential palace during prayers for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Azha, but president Ashraf Ghani and many others calmly continued praying at an outdoor gathering, TV images showed.

Three rockets landed outside the palace, said interior ministry spokesperson Mirwais Stanekzai, adding that there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Taliban insurgents denied they were involved in the attack on the heavily fortified palace.