Russian minister dies trying to save man during Arctic exercise

A Russian government minister, who once served in president Vladimir Putin's security detail, died during exercises in the Arctic on Wednesday while trying to save the life of a documentary film director, his ministry said.

Yevgeny Zinichev, 55, who headed the high-profile emergencies ministry since 2018, was in the remote city of Norilsk to oversee large-scale drills in the region.

The ministry said in a statement he died while trying to save Alexander Melnik who had travelled to Norilsk to make a documentary about the Arctic and the Northern Sea Route.

It said Melnik had slipped on a wet rock and fallen.