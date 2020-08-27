S Korea reports highest COVID-19 cases since March

Reuters
Seoul
Visitors wearing masks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fill out a form which is mandatory to get into a hospital in Seoul, South Korea, 26 August 26 2020.
Visitors wearing masks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fill out a form which is mandatory to get into a hospital in Seoul, South Korea, 26 August 26 2020. Reuters

South Korea reported 441 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest spike in the number of single-day infections since 7 March.

The new figure took the overall caseload in the country to 18,706 and was also a triple-digit growth for 14 straight days, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number of confirmed cases for the past two weeks reached 3,936 due to infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Advertisement

The cases were traced to services at the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul and also a massive rally held in the capital city on 15 August.

Of the new cases, 154 were Seoul residents and 100 from Gyeonggi province.

Including Incheon, west of the Seoul, the total number of new infections in the Seoul metropolitan area was 313.

The infections linked to the Sarang Jeil Church totalled to 939, while those linked to the 15 August rally rose to 219.

Advertisement

Seven were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,770.

One more death was confirmed, taking the death toll to 313. The total fatality rate stood at 1.67 per cent.

A total of 93 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, taking the overall number to 14,461.

The total recovery rate was 77.31 per cent.

Since 3 January, the country has tested more than 1.86 million people.

More News

Flash floods kill at least 30 people north of Kabul

Flash floods kill at least 30 people north of Kabul

Rohingya politicians excluded from Myanmar election

Rohingya politicians excluded from Myanmar election

Twin blasts kill 15, wound scores in Philippine

Burned motorcycle is pictured in the aftermath of an explosion in Jolo Island, Sulu province, Philippines 24 August 2020 in this picture obtained from social media

Three Bangladeshis detained in Malaysia for not having travel documents

Representational image