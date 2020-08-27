S Korea reports highest COVID-19 cases since March

South Korea reported 441 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest spike in the number of single-day infections since 7 March.

The new figure took the overall caseload in the country to 18,706 and was also a triple-digit growth for 14 straight days, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number of confirmed cases for the past two weeks reached 3,936 due to infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.