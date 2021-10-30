Senior aide to Suu Kyi sentenced to 20 yrs in prison

Win Htein, a senior aide to Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday on charges of high treason, media and one of his family members said.

Win Htein, 79, is a stalwart supporter of Suu Kyi and a long-time political prisoner during decades campaigning to end army rule.

He was arrested in the aftermath of a military coup that has plunged Myanmar into chaos and that ended a decade of tentative democratic rule.