Asia

Seven people die in chaos near Kabul airport: UK

AFP
London
This handout photo taken on August 21 and received 22 August 2021 from the Australian Defence Force shows people disembarking from a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster following their flight from Afghanistan, at the Al Minhad Air Base some 25 kilometres south of Dubai
This handout photo taken on August 21 and received 22 August 2021 from the Australian Defence Force shows people disembarking from a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster following their flight from Afghanistan, at the Al Minhad Air Base some 25 kilometres south of DubaiAFP

Seven Afghan civilians have died in the chaos near Kabul airport, the British defence ministry said Sunday.

“Our sincere thoughts are with the families of the seven Afghan civilians who have sadly died in crowds in Kabul,” a ministry spokesperson said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The United States and its allies have been struggling to cope with the huge numbers of people trying to get on evacuation flights in the week since the Taliban retook power.

“Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible,” the spokesman said.

Advertisement

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the UK newspaper Mail on Sunday that “no nation will be able to get everyone out” before the US deadline of 31 August.

“Perhaps the Americans will be permitted to stay longer and they will have our complete support if they do,” he said.

Read more from Asia
Advertisement