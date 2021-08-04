Six killed as Car bomb hits near Kabul ‘Green Zone’

A car bomb blast followed by sporadic gunfire hit Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Tuesday near the heavily fortified “Green Zone”, leaving three civilians and three attackers dead, security officials said amid an upturn in violence by Taliban militants.

At least seven other people were wounded, said health ministry spokesperson Ghulam Dastagir Nazari. An interior ministry spokesperson said security forces’ operations ended with the death of all attackers.

A senior security official said the blast appeared to have been caused by a car bomb and the target was the acting defence minister’s home and the adjoining residence of a member of parliament.

The attack – in the heart of one of Kabul’s most secure areas - came during an escalation in violence by the Taliban. Attacks have risen sharply since president Joe Biden announced US troops would leave by September even as the Taliban intensified its attacks on major cities.