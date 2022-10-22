Russian nuke use would be ‘act of hostility against humanity’: Japan PM

In May next year, Kishida is expected to host leaders from the G7 countries in Hiroshima, where a US nuclear bomb was dropped on August 6, 1945, resulting in the deaths of 140,000 people.
The Japanese city of Nagasaki was hit three days later.
Speaking in Australia, Kishida said the 77-year period of no nuclear weapons use “must not be ended”.
“If nuclear weapons were ever used, that would be an act of hostility against humanity... the international community will never allow such an act,” he said.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, President Putin has made several thinly veiled threats about his willingness to deploy tactical nuclear weapons.