Sri Lanka leader offers to share power as protests escalate

The invitation came after 26 cabinet members -- every minister except Rajapaksa and his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa -- submitted letters of resignation at a late-night meeting on Sunday.

The country's central bank governor Ajith Cabraal -- who has long opposed an International Monetary Fund bailout for the country -- also stepped down on Monday.

The departures cleared the way for the country's ruling political clan to seek to shore up its weakening position.

The first nominations to the new cabinet saw the president re-appoint four of the outgoing ministers, three of them to their old jobs, while he replaced his brother Basil as finance minister with the previous justice chief.